The following people applied for marriage licenses in Monroe County:
Anthony Clemmerson and Ashley Polaski.
Paul Isensee and Carol Olsen.
Timothy Larson and Samantha Mantzke.
James Stark and Sara Carter.
Willie Childress and Miranda Riffle.
Jeffrey Rezin and Rebecca Robinson.
Alvin Yoder and Anna Gingerich.
Joseph Hochstetler and Esther Borntreger.
Trevor Hemmersbach and Jenavieve Ender.
Darrick Hendricks and Chloe Brown.
Nathan Stankiewicz and Elizabeth Luttrell.
Leonel Bravo and Braeven Olson.
Michael Langrehr and Rose Feeney.
Derek Fuentes and Meleny Vasquez.
Zackary Betts and tabatha Carlson.
Nathan Frank and Desiree Harnwell.
Abigail Helser and Justine Turner.
Clayton Backes and Jacqueline Villacrez.
Garet Sagami and Ruby Chase.
Samuel Dewitt and Jacqueline Johnson.
Trevor Aiello and Kayla Streeter.
Jorge Tomas and Angelica Tomas.
Logan Severson and McKenzie Bingenheimer.