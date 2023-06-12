The following people applied for marriage licenses in Monroe County:
Thomas Pierce and Emily Reiff.
Mahlon Gingerich and Mary Yutzy.
Brandon Long and Haley Loback.
Patrick Donohoo and Kendra Clark.
Mark Kast and Shina Caparan.
Colin Lockington and Haley Baardseth.
David Reinart and Carol Hays.
Roger Heldt and Jeanie Bell.
Samuel Gates and Alexandra Ghelfi.
Noah Nick and Cassandra Carney.
David Troyer and Katie Mast.
Mark Clements and Valora Fanell.
Dylan Scharping and Kayla Schmitz.
Atlee and Catherine Miller.
Raymond Kauffman and Sarah Miller.
John Bradley and Sandra Sellers.
Howard Pettibone and Vicki Greendeer.
Gideon Ramsey and Maddisen Groth.
Devon Brenson and Jennifer Steep.