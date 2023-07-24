According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccine-preventable disease levels are at or near record lows. Even though most infants and toddlers have received all recommended vaccines by age 2, many under-immunized children remain, leaving the potential for outbreaks of disease. Many adolescents and adults are under-immunized as well, missing opportunities to protect themselves against diseases such as Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, influenza, Shingrix (shingles) and pneumococcal disease.
CDC recommends routine vaccination to prevent 17 vaccine-preventable diseases that occur in infants, children, adolescents, or adults. Childhood vaccines are available at the Monroe County Health Department to those who do not have private insurance coverage.
For more information about immunizations, pricing, or to schedule an appointment with a public health nurse, call Monroe County Health Department at 608-269-8666.
Follow the Monroe County Health Department Facebook page for more information.