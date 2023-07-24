According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccine-preventable disease levels are at or near record lows. Even though most infants and toddlers have received all recommended vaccines by age 2, many under-immunized children remain, leaving the potential for outbreaks of disease. Many adolescents and adults are under-immunized as well, missing opportunities to protect themselves against diseases such as Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, influenza, Shingrix (shingles) and pneumococcal disease.