The Monroe County Local History museum will host a public program, titled "100 Years a Landmark: Celebrating the History of the former Sparta Masonic Temple building," at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 in the Local History Room and Deke Slayton Museum, 200 West Main St., Sparta.

The event celebrates the building's 100 years in operation, and the the museum invites the public to join staff of both museums, as well as representatives from the Sparta Masons and Eastern Star, to hear about the history and past use of this local landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places.