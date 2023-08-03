August is National Immunization Awareness Month. NIAM is a yearly observance in August to highlight the importance of vaccination for people of all ages from infants to elderly. Vaccination is a key public health priority — important because it not only protects the vaccinated person, but also prevents the spread of disease in our community.

Throughout your life you need vaccines. Everyone, from infants to the elderly, should regularly have their vaccination needs looked at by their healthcare provider. Certain vaccines are recommended based on a person’s age, job or health conditions. To learn more about the vaccines recommended for yourself and your family, visit cdc.gov/vaccines, speak with your healthcare provider, or call the Monroe County Health Department at 608-269-8666.

Are you due for a shot? If so, call and make an appointment today. Talk with your doctor, or a public health nurse with Monroe County Health Department to ensure that you, your child, and family are up to date on recommended vaccines. If you would like to look up your vaccine record, visit the Wisconsin Immunization Registry website at dhfswir.org.

During NIAM, the health department will be sharing information and resources on social media to highlight the importance of vaccines. Help us spread the word. Follow the conversation on the Monroe County Health Department Facebook page and Instagram.