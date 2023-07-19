Monroe County Health Department is teaming up with Great Rivers United Way, other health departments, healthcare systems, schools and other community organizations for Compass Now 2024. This survey is done every three years to understand community needs and what health problems people are facing. The health department is asking the public, including you, to take the Compass Now survey to help plan for community projects to create a healthier community.

Compass is used to develop important programs, activities, and policies by local hospitals, health centers and health departments. It is also used to apply for funding and grants, create policies and community development projects by community partners and state and local leaders.

“Compass is very important in helping us understand what issues our community members are facing. This is why we want to hear from as many people as we can,” said health officer Tiffany Giesler.

To take the survey, go to compassnow.org or visit the health department at 315 W. Oak St. in Sparta to take it in person. The survey is anonymous, meaning that no one will know who you are. After completing the survey, you can choose to give your contact information to be invited to future meetings, receive updates when the report is complete and have a chance to win a prize.

The survey is available online in English and Spanish.

The survey will take about 15 minutes to complete.