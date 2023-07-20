The Monroe County Natural Resource and Extension Committee has announced the Land Stewardship Award Winners for 2023. Winners recognized are outstanding individuals nominated and selected by their peers, who have a history of land stewardship and commitment to conservation.
The 2023 award winners are:
- Conservationist of the Year – Joey Esterline and Scott Giraud.
- Conservation Farmer of the Year – Harvey and Jackie Menn.
- Tree Farmer of the Year – Kim and Barbara Zuhlke.
The annual awards banquet to recognize and celebrate the winners is scheduled for Jan. 27, 2024 at the American Legion in Sparta. Banquet details will follow at a later date.