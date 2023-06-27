Related to this story

Most Popular

GRADUATES AND HONORS

Natalie Zeps of Tomah has been awarded a Hilldale/Holstrom Fellowship from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

TOMAH HIGH SCHOOL HONOR ROLL

FOURTH QUARTERScholastic Honor Roll (3.2-3.69)Freshmen—Aidan Andrus, Grace Bardeen, Collin Branch, Alexander Burbach, Laney Champlin, Kira Cla…

Watch Now: Related Video

Four People Enter 1,700-Square-Foot Facility to Experience Mars Habitat