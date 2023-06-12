One person was transported to a local hospital after a June 5 traffic crash in Trempealeau County.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, Kimberly Lorenz of Trempealeau was driving a 2011 Ford Taurus eastbound with four juvenile passengers on Highway 53/54/93 near Hilltop Lane around 3:30 p.m., when she crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a Honda CRV operated by Brice Hansen of La Crosse.

Lorenz was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The four other occupants in the vehicle were treated and released at the scene. Lorenz was cited for inattentive driving.