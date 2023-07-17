Tomah Health physical therapist Sheena Voge, D.P.T., will be the featured speaker at the Tomah Health Parkinson’s Support Group meeting Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 1-2:30 p.m. in the first floor conference rooms at Tomah Health, 501 Gopher Dr.

Voge will discuss falls and movement for those with Parkinson’s and ways to reduce in-home falls. She will also discuss treatment options, including LSVT BIG. which is a physical treatment protocol designed for people living with Parkinson’s. It is based on amplitude training and high-effort exercise to assist with sensory re-calibration, which is the process of teaching individuals to accept what feels “too big” as actual normal movement.