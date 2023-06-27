The American Red Cross wants everyone to enjoy a safe and fun Fourth of July, which includes ensuring a strong blood supply for patients in hospitals across the country.

There has been a concerning shortfall in blood donations in recent weeks, and the upcoming holiday could put a further strain on donations, as millions celebrate with family vacations and other seasonal activities. Donors of all blood types, especially those with type B negative or O negative blood as well as platelet donors, are needed to make an appointment to give now to ensure blood remains available for patients this summer.

Upcoming local donation sites are:

June 30 - Fort McCoy, Building 50, 50 South O St., 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

July 12 - Bangor High School, 700 10th St., 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

July 13 - Barney Community Center, 1000 E. Montgomery St., Sparta, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

July 17 - The Toro Company, 200 Sime Ave., Tomah, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

July 19 - Lunda Community Center, 405 Hwy. 54, Black River Falls, noon to 5 p.m.

To encourage blood donations, the Red Cross is offering the following to those who come to give in the coming weeks:

All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma through June 30 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Those who come to give in June will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package. Details for both offers can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/June.

All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma July 1-11 will receive an exclusive Red Cross dry bag, while supplies last. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/gifts.

To make an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.