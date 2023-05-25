Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The American Red Cross has announced blood donation dates for the area.

“The start of summer can shake up normal routines, but it’s important for donation appointments to stay on the calendar – especially as Memorial Day weekend approaches,” the Red Cross said in a press release. “More than 42 million Americans are expected to travel over the holiday, meaning fewer donors may be available to give.”

Upcoming donation dates:

June 1—Tomah Masonic Temple, 520 E. Saratoga St., 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 3—Wilton Community Center, 400 East St., 7-11:30 a.m.

June 6—Hillsboro Firemen’s Community Center, 203 Mill St., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 13—Barney Community Center, 1000 E. Montgomery St, Sparta, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

June 14—Fort McCoy, Challenge Academy building, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 15—Tomah Knights of Columbus hall, 202 E. Juneau St., noon to 5:30 p.m.

June 21—String Swing, Ontario, 27515 Hwy. 131, noon to 5 p.m.

To thank donors who give blood, the Red Cross offers the following:

A Red Cross beach towel for those who give before May 31 (while supplies last).

A chance to win a trip for two to the 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Seattle.

A $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice and automatic entry for a chance to win a backyard theater package, including a projector and screen, projector tripod, smokeless firepit, Adirondack chair set and a movie night snack package.

To make an appointment, download the American Red Cross blood donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.