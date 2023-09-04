Eating fruits and vegetables is essential for maintaining good health and well-being. These natural sources of vitamins, minerals, and fiber offer numerous benefits that contribute to a healthy lifestyle. Fruits and vegetables are rich in antioxidants, which help protect the body against harmful free radicals and reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes. Additionally, they are low in calories and high in fiber, making them ideal for weight management and promoting a healthy digestive system. The high water content in fruits and vegetables also helps keep the body hydrated and aids in maintaining healthy skin. These nutrient-dense foods provide essential vitamins and minerals that support the immune system, enhance brain function, and promote overall vitality.

Regular consumption of fruits and vegetables has been linked to improved mood, increased energy levels and reduced risk of depression and anxiety. Including a variety of colorful produce in your diet ensures a diverse range of nutrients, promoting optimal health. Incorporating these wholesome foods into your daily diet is a simple and effective way to take care of your body and lead a healthier, happier life. The Monroe County Nutrition Coalition is committed to creating a healthier Monroe County, one bite at a time. Join us throughout the month of September for a Fruit and Veggie Bingo Challenge.

Participate in various activities focused on learning more about fruits and vegetables and trying new or different options. Create a Bingo, then submit your board to be entered into a drawing to win fun prizes at the end of the month. Learn more and download your bingo board at healthymonroecowi.org/nutritioncoalition.