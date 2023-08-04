The Wilton American Legion hall will host a Chronic Wasting Disease summit Saturday, Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The summit is sponsored by the Monroe County CWD Task Force, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Fort McCoy.

Landowners, hunters and biologists will review the status of the disease in Monroe County, outline the 2023 deer season structure and address CWD best management and practices.

There will also be hands-on learning opportunities for using a CWD sampling kiosk and how to remove lymph nodes for CWD testing.

CWD-free vension sloppy joes will be provided at the end of the summit, and coffee and donuts will be available.