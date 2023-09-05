WARRENS, WIS. – St. Andrew Catholic Church located at the corner of May and Pine Streets will hold their annual pancake breakfast – featuring their secret cranberry syrup recipe on all three days of the Warrens Cranberry Festival, Sept. 22-24, 2023.

Serving is from 6 to 11 a.m, with indoor and outdoor seating, and carry-outs available.

The cost for the breakfast – which includes pancakes with choice of cranberry syrup or organic maple syrup, sausage, cranberry sauce, coffee, milk, and cranberry juice – is $7 for adults and $4 for children. Children 5 or younger eat for free.

During the festival, Mass is offered on Saturday at 6 p.m.