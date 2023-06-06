Tomah’s Miller Elementary School fourth-grade class visited the Little Red Schoolhouse in Gillett Park on Friday, May 26. The students and teachers, Tracy Ledvina and Kimberly Olson, were greeted by volunteer docent Larry Scheckel.

Local history is taught in fourth grade. Scheckel took students through a typical day in the one-room country school, including the Pledge of Allegiance, flying the flag, recitation by grade, emphasis on the 3 R’s of learning, the wood-burning stove, interior lighting before electricity, school supplies, drinking water, the outhouses, playground games, the lunch box, typical books and lessons, report cards, school discipline, the Dick and Jane series, the Christmas program and “what the teachers were like.”

Built in 1864, the Little Red Schoolhouse, known as the Watermill School, was located on Hwy. G, five miles northeast of Tomah. Watermill School educated rural youngsters for 100 years. It was closed in 1965, purchased by the City of Tomah and moved to its present location at Gillett Park at 1318 Superior Ave., where it was set aside as a museum. It became open to visitors in 1967.

The Little Red Schoolhouse is operated by the Tomah Area Historical Society. Jim Weinzatl is the historical society's executive director.

The Little Red Schoolhouse is open from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend and welcomes visitors on Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m .and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Admission is free.

For more information on the Little Red Schoolhouse and other local history, call the historical society at 608-372-1880.