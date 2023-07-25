June 2023 was a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as it continues its mission of community service and charitable contributions and living up to the four pillars of the core beliefs of the Knights of Columbus: charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.

Knight of the MonthThe Knight of the Month for July 2023 is Brother Knight Jon Burbach. Brother Jon recently completed his two-year term as Grand Knight. He has led the Men’s Group for the past 10 years at the Queen of Apostles Parish. Jon also is very involved with the annual Men of the Cross Conference planning committee. Brother Jon is currently the Director of Religious Education for Queen of the Apostles Parish. Jon helps in the food trailer at Cranfest every year, the annual Tootsie Roll Drive and highway cleanup project.

Family of the MonthThe Family of the Month for July 2023 is the Ryan and Lisa Bliznik family. Brother Ryan was born in Chicago and grew up in Sparta. Lisa was born and raised in New Prague, Minnesota. They have two children, Calvin and Quentin, who attend Queen of the Apostles School. Ryan has been a Knight for over three years. He served in the Army National Guard for 10 years and is currently employed as the safety/security operations manager for the Walmart Distribution Center. Lisa has worked as the school secretary for Queen of the Apostles. Both Ryan and Lisa are very active in the parish and the community. Ryan serves as a lector for Sunday Mass, helps with council activities such as the chicken-Q, Cranfest food trailer and the Tootsie Roll Drive and is involved with National Night Out and NASA Squirrel Fest. Lisa is a past president of the Queen of the Apostles School PTA, is a catechist for seventh-grade religious education and a volunteer for Vacation Bible School. We are blessed to have the Bliznik family as part of our council, parish and community.

Note: Submissions for the KOM and FOM may be submitted to Grand Knight Tony Foat for selection.

Tootsie Roll drive updateKC members conducted the annual Tootsie Roll Drive on May 19-20, with volunteers at Walmart and Molter’s Fresh Market. District deputy David Dechant spearheads this important charity event and was aided by Grand Knight Jon Burbach. Money collected is given to Handishop Industries, Special Olympics and the Lions Summer Camp at Rosholt. The Lions Summer Camp provides camping experiences for youth afflicted with vision and hearing problems, autism, epilepsy, diabetes and those with intellectual disabilities. Typically, the Knights are able to give about $1,100 to each of the three charities. The Knights thank the Tomah area people for their generosity.

Red Cross Bloodmobile at the KC HallTomah Council 4125 donates the use of the KC Hall on Juneau Street for the Red Cross Bloodmobile several times a year. A total of 30 pints were collected on June 15. Dennis Koranda, Mike Kelly, and Donna Simonsen each took two-hour shifts registering blood donors.

The next blood drive is Tuesday, Aug. 29 from noon to 5:30 p.m.

Packers raffleCouncil 4125 is conducting the annual Packer raffle for a Sunday, Oct. 29 Packers vs.Vikings football match-up at Lambeau Field for a noon start time. The tickets are on the 40-yard line right behind the Packers bench. Packers raffle chairman Al Janeczko says, “Please call or e-mail me anytime if you need tickets, I will be glad to deliver them if necessary.” Call (608) 377-4674 or email at asjaneczko@yahoo.com.

Knights helping peopleKC members Wenzel Felber and John Timm moved a sofa, belonging to an elderly handicapped lady and a member of our parish, from La Crosse to Tomah. The KC’s appropriated a $200 gas card to a fellow Knight who transports his Lady Knight to dialysis three times a week. Tony Foat mowed the lawn of a fellow Knight who has mobility difficulties.

Welcome to a new memberSgt. Michael Wiles has transferred to the Tomah Council 4125 from a Council in Pennsylvania. Wiles is assigned to Fort McCoy.

Steubenville retreatThe young people of the Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah raised funds for a retreat at Steubenville, Ohio, where the high schoolers experienced inspiration, fellowship, adoration of the Blessed Sacraments, music and the life-changing love of Christ. Some 20 students and five adult chaperones were scheduled to attend from July 14-16. There were four conferences at Steubenvilleand 16 regional conferences across North America. Steubenville is a city of 18,000 located on the Ohio River on the eastern side of the State. The students wish to thank you for supporting their car washes and bake sales.

Dare to FollowQueen of the Apostles parish (St. Mary’s Church) in Tomah hosted the Dare to Follow gathering on July 20. Through the Diocesan Office of Vocations, Associate Pastor Father Matthew Bowe welcomed a gathering of young men who may be contemplating a call to the Priesthood. It was a day of fellowship, sports, prayer and inspiration. The Tomah Knights partnered with the PCCW to provide a meal at 4:45 pm.

Election of officersThe election of officers for the upcoming year was held at the June 5 Council meeting. Typically, Council 4125 selects a Grand Knight for a two-year term. Brother Tony Foat takes over from Grand Knight Jon Burbach. There was unanimous agreement that Grand Knight Jon Burbach did an outstanding job for the past two years. The officers are: Grand Knight, Tony Foat; Deputy Grand Knight, Mike Schroeder; chancellor, Fred LeSavage; recorder, Denny Koranda; treasurer, Dick Baumgarten; lecturer, Fred LeSavage; advocate, Tom Wolf; warden, Lester Baldwin; inside guard, Tom Frei; outside guard, Michael Wiles; one-year trustee, Dave Dechant; two-year trustee, Larry Scheckel; three-year trustee, Jon Burbach; chaplain, Father Matthew Bowe, appointed by Bishop Callahan.

Spaghetti and bingo at the KC HallA spaghetti and bingo fund raiser for Council 4125 is held on the first Saturday of the month. A spaghetti supper is served starting at 5 p.m., and bingo begins at 7 p.m. There are 21 games, a 50-50 raffle and desserts are available at the halftime break. A dollar per card is good for all evening. Income from Bingo Night supports the many charities of Council 4125. Brother Knight Dennis Koranda calls the numbers. Brother Knight Doug Semrau has headed the bingo program for many years. The KC Hall is located at 202 E. Juneau St.t, and the Knights will provide you with a warm welcome.

Fourth Degree The June monthly Fourth Degree dinner/meeting, led by Faithful Navigator Tom Wolf, was held June 19 at Taphouse Twenty in Tomah.