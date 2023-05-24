April 2023 was a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as it continues its mission of community service and charitable contributions and living up to the four pillars of the core beliefs of the Knights of Columbus: charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.

Knight of the Month

The Knight of the Month for May 2023 is Fred LeSavage. Brother Fred is very generous and frequently donates his time and other resources to many charitable causes within his parish and in the community. He has been a member of the Knights of Columbus for over 30 years and is a 4th Degree Sir Knight with Assembly 1902. As the council's Worthy Lecturer, he shares bits of wisdom at every council meeting, followed by good-natured (and sometimes funny) humor. He is frequently one of the first to volunteer when help is needed, and he has been a regular for leading the Rosary and spaghetti dinners and bingo. As a great supporter of our clergy and seminarians, he frequently leads efforts to support them financially and in prayer.

Family of the Month

The Family of the Month for May 2023 is the Phil and Monica Haun family. Both Phil and Monica grew up on dairy farms in the area. Brother Phil retired from Habelman Bros Cranberry Company after 30 years, and Monica is retired from St. Patrick’s Elementary School in Sparta. They have four grown sons and 13 grandchildren and are active members of the Queen of Apostles Parish. Phil is a lector, Monica volunteers at the school and both are ushers and Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion. Phil has served on the Parish Council, and Monica has been a co-chair of St. Rose PCCW Guild and co-president of the PCCW.

Nominations for Family of the Month may be sent to Grand Knight Jon Burbach, who supplies the information for KOM and FOM.

Donations

Council 4125 authorized a donation of $500 to a Brother Knight to configure a van for handicap accessibility. Several family members are experiencing severe health issues.

Confirmations

Bishop William Callahan confirms young people in the Diocese of La Crosse every April and May. Bishop Callahan has designated several priests to perform the Sacrament of Confirmation for 2023. The Tomah Fourth Degree Honor Guard processes the Celebrant from the entrance of the cathedral to the altar.

Highway cleanup

Jim Weinzatl has announced the next Adopt-A-Highway venture for the early evening hours on Thursday, May 25. Tomah Knights have collected debris and trash along a two-mile stretch of Hwy. 16 between Tomah and Oakdale for many years, usually in May and October.

Lenten soup and sandwiches

A soup and sandwich meal was provided in the undercroft of St. Mary’s Church every Thursday evening during Lent following the Stations of the Cross. The free-will donations go into the seminarian scholarship fund. Dr. Scott Nicol and Lady Knight Dorothy Nicol lead the program and enlisted the following: Al and Mary Laylan, Kevin and Madonna Kuderer, Doug and Jeanine Brieske, Jerry and Lorraine Schaller, Richard and Kelly Honish, Frank and Eileen DiBenedetto, Mike and Helen Kelly, Al and Sandy Janezcko, Paul and Jackie Dwyer and Bob and Barb Zupancich.

Tootsie Roll

KC members will be conducting the annual Tootsie Roll Drive in May, with volunteers at Walmart and Molter's Fresh Market. District Deputy David Dechant spearheads this important charity event. Money collected is given to Handishop Industries, Special Olympics and the Lions Summer Camp at Rosholt. The Lions Summer Camp provides camping experiences for youth afflicted with vision and hearing problems, autism, epilepsy, diabetes and those with intellectual disabilities. Typically, the Knights are able to give about $1,100 to each of the three charities. Please be generous and be assured that your donation is put to good use.

Spaghetti and bingo at KC Hall

The first Saturday of the month April Bingo attendance was 99. A spaghetti supper is served starting at 5 p.m., and bingo begins at 7 p.m. There are 21 games and a 50-50 raffle, and desserts are available at the halftime break. A dollar per card is good for all evening. Income from Bingo Night supports the many charities of Council 4125. The KC Hall is located at 202 E. Juneau St., and the Knights will provide you with a warm welcome. Brother Knight Dennis Koranda calls the numbers. Brother Knight Doug Semrau has headed the bingo program for many years.

Columbia magazine

The Knights of Columbus organization publishes a monthly 32-page magazine titled Columbia that goes to the mailbox of every Knight. The April 2023 issue features two significant articles concerning science and religion. Missions to the Origins of the Universe is an interview with Michael Menzel, a lead scientist for the James Webb Space Telescope. When the interviewer asked, “Do you see an intersection between the wonder of creation and religious belief?” Menzel replied, “ First, both religion and science are looking for the truth. It’s the methods that are different. Faith involves some introspect and a look into spiritual truths. Science looks for truth in the form of reproducible evidence. I see no conflict between the two.”

Fourth Degree

The April monthly Fourth Degree dinner/meeting, led by Faithful Navigator Tom Wolf, was held at Target Bluff in Camp Douglas. The next dinner/meeting was scheduled for May 15 at The Greens Restaurant at the Sparta River Run Golf Course. The June 19 dinner/meeting is slated for Taphouse Twenty in Tomah.

State convention

The annual state KC conference was held on April 28-29 at the Hyatt Regency in Green Bay and was attended by 450 members, spouses and family members. Deputy Director of District 23, David Dechant, reports that he and Lady Sara Dechant attended as did four Knights from BRF and Adams-Friendship. Two Black River Falls council members each won $500 in the raffle.

Deputy director Dechant reports that Wisconsin is leading the KC order in donations to Pregnancy Resource Centers in support of the aid and support after pregnancy program. Wisconsin Knights have donated approximately $300,000 to Wisconsin Support Centers.

Wisconsin Dells, Apr 26-28. Tomah Council 4125 won the Program Activity Award for Division 3, La Crosse Diocese. The Father Dennis Mullen Adoption Initiative Bike Ride, starting in Rice Lake, and going through Tomah, is slated for late September.