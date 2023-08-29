THE KNIGHTLY NEWS

August 2023 has been a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as they continue their mission of community service and charitable contributions and living up to the four pillars of the core beliefs of the Knights of Columbus: charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.

Knight of the Month

The Knight of the Month for September 2023 is Brother Dan Boehm. Brother Dan has been a Knights of Columbus member for many years and has participated in many KC events. Dan recently took the daunting task of being the lead person for the KC food trailer for Cranfest, one of our primary fundraisers. Dan is also very active with the local NASA chapter and helps out wherever he can at church. Thank you, Dan, for you all you do for the Knights and the community.

Family of the Month

The Family of the Month for September 2023 is Brother Al and Lady Sandy Janeczko. Brother Al and his wife Sandy are very active within the Queen of the Apostles Parish. Al and Sandy worked many years at the Queen of the Apostles Elementary School, cleaning rooms and monitoring the schoolyard during recess. Currently Brother Al is serving the Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as our Packers raffle chairperson. Al is also a member of the Fourth Degree Assembly 1902, and Sandy attends most dinners with him. Al has assisted with the monthly council bingo and spaghetti Dinners, and other different events the council conducts. Al also volunteers at the Tomah VA and has donated thousands of hours over the years. Thank you Al and Sandy for your work for the Parish and the Tomah community.

Note: Submissions for the Knight of the Month and Family of the Month may be submitted to Grand Knight Tony Foat for selection.

Packers Raffle

Council 4125 is conducting the annual Packers faffle for the Sunday, Oct. 29, Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings football match-up at Lambeau Field for a noon start time. The tickets are on the 40-yard line right behind the Packers bench. Packers raffle chairman Al Janeczko says, “Please call or e-mail me anytime if you need tickets, I will be glad to deliver them if necessary.” Call 608-377-4674 or email asjaneczko@yahoo.com.

Cranfest

The Warrens Cranfest is Sept. 22-24. Brother Dan Boehm is scheduling KC volunteers to man the Knights of Columbus food trailer. The KC food trailer has been a mainstay at the Cranfest, serving quality food at a fair price. The food trailer is a major fund raiser for Council 4125, and the Tomah Knights thank you for your patronage.

Chicken Q

The Tomah Knights are sponsoring a Chicken Q on Sunday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You get a half chicken, baked potato, baked beans and a dinner roll. It is dine-in, carry-out,or drive up-pick up. Location is the KC Hall at 202 E. Juneau St. Cost is $12, and considering the price of groceries or dining out, that is a real bargain. All proceeds support the many charities of the local KCs.

Father Dennis Mullen Adoption Initiative Bike Ride

The bike ride is sponsored by Rice Lake KC Council 2137, leaving Rice Lake on Sept. 7 and biking 460 miles in nine days. The goal is to raise funds to help families with the cost of adoption in the belief that “every child deserves a very good dad and mom.” In the United States there are 113,500 children waiting for adoption; 1,380 in Wisconsin. Stops include Ladysmith, Medford, Abbotsford, Plover, Tomah, Shrine of our Lady of Guadalupe near La Crosse, Durand, Menomonie and a finish back to Rice Lake. A prayer service will be held at each stop. The ride troupe will hit Tomah on Monday, September 15. A special prayer service and social is scheduled at St. Mary’s Church Hall from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Fourth Degree

The August Fourth Degree dinner/meeting, led by Faithful Navigator Jared Kasten, was held at the Skyline Golf Course Banquet room in Black River Falls on Aug. 21. Our special guest speaker was Father Kyle Laylan, pastor at Arcadia’s Holy Family Catholic Church. Father Laylan spoke of the joys and challenges of his five-year priestly stewardship. Father Kyle is fluent in Spanish and serves the large Hispanic population in the Arcadia area. Fr. Laylan said, “A priest brings light into darkness.” Queen of the Apostles (St. Mary’s Church) parish in Tomah was Father Laylan’s home parish.

The September Fourth Degree dinner/meeting is at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Black River Falls, hosted by the parish PCCW (Parish Council of Catholic Women). Guest speakers are Tom and Melanie Frei who will speak about their mission work in Hong Kong and their current volunteer prison ministry.

Honor Guard

The Honor Guard is the most visible and prominent feature of the Fourth Degree, but participation in the Honor Guard is optional. Honor Guard members stand in respect at the funeral of members or member spouses and lead the procession at functions of the Diocesan Bishop. The guiding principle of the Fourth Degree is patriotism.

Spaghetti and bingo at the KC Hall

A spaghetti and bingo fund raiser for Council 4125 is held on the first Saturday of every month. A spaghetti supper is served starting at 5 p.m. and Bingo begins at 7 p.m. There are 21 games, a 50-50 raffle, and desserts are available at the halftime break. A dollar per card is good for all evening. Income from Bingo Night supports the many charities of Council 4125. Brother Knight Dennis Koranda calls the numbers. Brother Knight Doug Semrau has headed the Bingo program for many years. The KC Hall is located at 202 E. Juneau St. and the Knights will provide you with a warm welcome.