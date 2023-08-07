July 2023 was a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as it continues its mission of community service and charitable contributions and living up to the four pillars of the core beliefs of the Knights of Columbus: charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.

Knight of the Month

The Knight of the Month for August 2023 is Dick Baumgarten, our Worthy Treasurer. Brother Dick has been a Knight of Columbus member since April 1967. That’s over 56 years of service to church and community. In addition, Brother Dick has been the council’s treasurer for many years, keeping track of Council 4125 books, paying all the bills, funding the donations by our council, and keeping the Grand Knights and all Knights of Council 4125 in check. Thank you, Brother Dick, for all the time you spent doing great work as our Worthy Treasurer and all the support you give to the Knights of Columbus, the church, and our local community.

Family of the Month

The Family of the Month for August 2023 is Brother John and Aiko Timm. Brother John and his wife Aiko are very active within the Queen of the Apostles Church. Brother John serves the Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as our newsletter editor and the council history book editor, which consistently receives accolades. John is also a member of the 4th Degree Assembly 1902 and serves as an officer. Aiko supports the parish and council with baked goods when requested. John and Aiko have assisted with the monthly council's bingo and spaghetti dinners and other different events the council conducts. Additionally, Brother John volunteers many hours at the local Veteran’s Administration medical center, which services our community. Recently, the Knights of Columbus Council 4125 received a 1,000-hour award. Congratulations, Brother John and Aiko, and thank you for all your time you both generously give to the Knights of Columbus, Queen of the Apostles Church, and our community.

Note: Submissions for the Knight of the Month and Family of the Month may be submitted to Grand Knight Tony Foat for selection.

Packers raffle

Council 4125 is conducting the annual Packer Raffle for a Sunday, Oct. 29, Packers vs. Vikings football match-up at Lambeau Field for a noon start time. The tickets are on the 40-yard line right behind the Packer bench. Packers raffle chairman Al Janeczko says, “Please call or e-mail me anytime if you need tickets, I will be glad to deliver them if necessary.” Call 608-377-4674 or email asjaneczko@yahoo.com.

Knights donations

Tomah Council 4125 donated $100 to the Schofield Council 4628 for its Christmas in July program. Santa arrives on a motorcycle to bring gifts and cheer to children at the Marshfield Hospital. A $100 donation was made to the Catholic Charities for its La Crosse warming house. Several $40 donations were made to the families of Knights who have passed away. A Knights of Columbus emblem was purchased to place on the gravestone of a former Grand Knight.

Silver Rose

The Silver Rose Ceremony was held at the Queen of the Apostles Parish (St. Mary’s Church) in Tomah on Sunday, July 23, and incorporated into the 7:30 a.m. mass. The rosary-centered ceremony began with a procession by the Knights of Columbus Honor Guard, Mass Celebrant Father Matthew Bowe and Grand Knight Tony Foat. Following the Mass, Father Matthew led the Rosary in St. Mary’s Garden. The Silver Rose Ceremony commemorates the apparition of Our Lady of Guadalupe to St. Juan Diego in December 1531. From early March through mid-December, Silver Roses are stewarded by Knights of Columbus councils along a route from Canada to Mexico. The Silver Rose ceremony provides parishioners an opportunity to pray for respect for life and the spiritual renewal of all nations.

Welcome to new member

Michael Wiles has transferred to the Tomah Council 4125. Wiles holds the rank of Command Sergeant Major at Fort McCoy.

Steubenville retreat

Twenty students and five adult chaperones attended a retreat from July 14-16 at Steubenville, Ohio, where the high schoolers experienced inspiration, fellowship, adoration of the Blessed Sacraments, music and the life-changing love of Christ. There are four conferences at Steubenville and 16 regional conferences across North America. Steubenville is a city of 18,000 located on the Ohio River on the eastern side of the state. The students raised funds for the trip with car washes and bake sales. Council 4125 donated $500.

Dare to Follow

Queen of the Apostles parish (St. Mary’s Church) in Tomah hosted the Dare to Follow gathering on July 20. Associate Pastor Father Matthew Bowe welcomed a gathering of 20 young men ages 12-17, who may be contemplating a call to the priesthood. The Dare to Follow event, 3-8:30 p.m., provided time for Mass, fellowship, sports, prayer, reflection, vocational discernment and inspiration. It was one of several of these events being held around the Diocese this summer for young men to learn more about the vocation of the priesthood and the Catholic faith while considering God’s call in their lives. The young men had an opportunity to hear about the priesthood from several priests and seminarians. The Knights of Columbus cooked burgers, brats and hot dogs for dinner to go with side dishes. Desserts were provided by the PCCW. Queen of the Apostles director of religious education Jon Burbach helped organize the event.

Fourth Degree

The July monthly Fourth Degree dinner/meeting, led by Faithful Navigator Jared Kasten, was held July 17 at Taphouse Twenty in Tomah. A short video, "Shepherds, Warriors, Healers" by Bishop Robert Barron was shown.

The Monday, Aug. 21 dinner/meeting will be held at the Skyline Golf Course Banquet room in Black River Falls. Our special guest speaker is Father Kyle Laylan, pastor at Arcadia’s Holy Family Catholic Church. Queen of the Apostles (St. Mary’s Church) parish in Tomah was Father Laylan’s home parish.

Honor Guard

The Honor Guard is the most visible and prominent feature of the Fourth Degree, but participation in the Fourth Degree Honor Guard is optional. Honor Guard members stand in respect at the funeral of members or member spouses and lead the procession at functions of the Diocesan Bishop. The guiding principle of the Fourth Degree is patriotism.

Spaghetti and bingo at KC Hall

A spaghetti and bingo fund raiser for Council 4125 is held on the first Saturday of every month. A spaghetti supper is served starting at 5 p.m., and bingo begins at 7 p.m. There are 21 games, a 50-50 raffle and desserts are available at the halftime break. A dollar per card is good for all evening. Income from Bingo Night supports the many charities of Council 4125. Brother Knight Dennis Koranda calls the numbers. Brother Knight Doug Semrau has headed the bingo program for many years. The KC Hall is located at 202 E. Juneau St., and the Knights will provide you with a warm welcome.