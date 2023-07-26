The Tomah Area Community Theatre is excited to announce the production of “Disney’s Newsies,” a musical based on the true story of a group of newsboys who went on strike in 1899 to protest a price hike in their papers.

The show will be performed at the Tomah High School auditorium Friday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 6 at 1 p.m.

“We are thrilled to be bringing this classic musical to life for our community,” said Kate Buehner, director of the show. “’Newsies’ is a story about courage, determination and the power of the people, and we think it is a message that is still relevant today.”

The cast of Newsies features a talented group of local actors, singers and dancers. The lead role of Jack Kelly will be played by Adam Johnson, and the role of Katherine Plumber will be played by Isabella Kublik.

The show will be directed by Buehner, who is also serving as musical director. Pit direction and choreography is done by Jenna Salzwedel. The set design is by Paul Buehner. The costume design is by Melanie Frei and Linda Clay-Palmer, and technical direction is by Christy Hennegan.

Tickets for “Newsies” are now on sale and can be purchased online at tomahact.com or by calling 608-374-7469. Tickets are $20 for adults (18 and older) and $10 for students.

The Tomah Area Community Theatre is a non-profit organization that has been providing live theater to the Tomah community for over 50 years. The ACT is committed to providing high-quality theater experiences that are affordable and accessible to everyone.