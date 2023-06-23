Related to this story

GRADUATES AND HONORS

Natalie Zeps of Tomah has been awarded a Hilldale/Holstrom Fellowship from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Madeline Adler and Bradley Guell of Tomah have been named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Ripon College. To qualify for the Dean’s List, stude…

