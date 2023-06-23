The Tomah Health Community Foundation is teeing up details of this year’s annual golf outing to support area wellness.

Foundation president Brian Eirschele said this year’s golf outing is scheduled Aug. 4 at the Hiawatha Golf Club, Tomah.

“We are very excited to continue a 27-year tradition with our annual golf outing which is our largest fundraising activity to enhance wellness and health care in our area,” Eirschele said.

He said golfers can register for the 18-hole team scramble, which will also include a $25,000 hole-in-one event sponsored by Tap House Twenty of Tomah and a $5,000 putting contest supported by CCF Bank, this year’s outing sponsor.

“It has been one of the premiere golf events over the years and we are looking forward to another wonderful event as a way to continue our mission to support local health care and wellness programs,” Eirschele said.

Over the past year’s the event has helped to financially support activities of the Tomah Health-Viterbo Foot Care Clinic, Neighbor to Neighbor Food Pantry of Tomah, Second Harvest Food Bank, Monroe County Health Department and Treasured Chests of Monroe County.

Eirschele added that the outing will also feature silent and live auctions, a social hour and catered dinner.

Golf team registration has been mailed to past teams, but Eirschele said that new teams are welcome to take part. The registration deadline is July 14.

Registration information is available at tomahhealth.org, or by contacting Tomah Health marketing and public relations director Eric Prise at 608-377-8686 or at eprise@tomahhealth.org.