One hundred sixteen golfers helped raise funds to support area health and wellness programs during the 27th annual Tomah Health Community Foundation golf outing at Hiawatha Golf Club, Aug. 4.
The MBW Wealth Management team from Tomah won the 29-team, 18-hole scramble with a 16-under-par 56.
“Thanks to the support from those who played the event and people who participated in our auctions, the Tomah Health Community Foundation continues its mission to support area health and wellness programs throughout Monroe County,” said foundation president Brian Eirschele. He said the event takes on an extra special meaning when golfers know the outing helps with the health and wellness of residents throughout the county.
The outing also included live and silent auctions and a catered dinner. CCF Bank of Tomah was the main sponsor and presented a $4,000 check to the foundation.