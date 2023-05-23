New mothers interested in breastfeeding their newborn can learn more about it during a class hosted by Tomah Health Thursday, June 1 from 5:30-7 p.m. Information will be presented on the advantages of breastfeeding, prenatal preparation, healthy nutrition, the partner’s role and returning to work while continuing to breastfeed.

Mothers interested in learning about hydrotherapy or water birthing can learn how the technique can assist in promoting a calm, safe and relaxed birth experience during a class Thursday, June 8 from 7-8 p.m. at Tomah Health. Attendance is highly encouraged by all health care providers before having a water birth.

Parents can also include brothers and sisters in the new addition to the family during a sibling’s class June 8 from 5:30-7 p.m. It is designed to prepare children for the arrival of a new brother or sister.

There is no charge for the classes; however, registration is required by calling 608-377-8688.