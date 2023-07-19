The third annual multi-class reunion of 1950 through 1959 graduates from Tomah High School will be held on Friday, Sept. 8, Cranberry Country Lodge, Tomah.

As students, these alumni were attending high school on the hill, the building currently used as the Tomah Middle School. Known then as the Tomah Indians, most students walked to school or rode a school bus. Typing was a required subject the sophomore year. Latin was one elective. Computers and cell phones did not exist.

Recognizing the opportunity to reconnect with friends from the past, more than 225 alumni have attended multi class reunions in 2021 and 2022, coming as far away as California and Alaska.

Registration for this reunion, designed to bring back graduates over a 10-year period, will begin in the lodge at 10:00 a.m. with lunch served, beginning at 11:30 a.m.. Social time follows with class introductions and special recognition of veterans.

The price per person in $20.

Alumni are requested to reserve in advance by Aug. 19. 2023. Contact general chairperson Duane Senogles, 608-372-3334 evenings after 4:30 p.m. or write Duane Senogles, P.O. Box 571, Tomah, WI 54660.