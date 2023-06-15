The top tractor pullers from across the United States will gather at Tomah Recreation Park June 22-24 for the Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck & Tractor Pull.

This year’s competition features shows at 7 p.m. Thursday, noon and 7 p.m. Friday and noon and 7 p.m. Sunday.

Special events include the Kidz Klub Friday from 9-11 a.m., when youngsters are invited to meet the pullers. Youngsters will receive free pizza, an autographed t-shirt and free admission to the noon Friday show when accompanied by an adult.

Two other special events are a motorcycle parade Friday at 6 p.m. and a salute to the American farmer at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $25 per session and $115 for all five shows. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.tomahtractorpull.com/tickets/