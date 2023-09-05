UW-Madison Division of Extension in Monroe County is working with volunteer leaders to provide StrongBodies at the Rec Park building in Tomah. A new session will begin on Monday, September 11 and will continue through November 15. The classes will take place on consecutive Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 to 9 a.m. Registration will begin on the first day of class beginning at 7:45 a.m. The cost for this session is $35.00. Checks should be made payable to Monroe County Extension.

UW-Madison Division of Extension is looking for volunteer leaders to provide StrongBodies at the Barney Center in Sparta. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer leader please reach out to April Anderson. She can be reached using the contact information provided at the end of this article.

StrongBodies classes are offered virtually as well. There is no cost to participate in these classes. There is a Monday/Wednesday session as well as a Tuesday/Thursday session. Feel free to sign up for both sessions if you would like. Both sessions take place from 9 to 10 a.m. The current Monday/Wednesday session will be wrapping up on September 27. The next session will begin on October 16 and continue through December 13. The current Tuesday/Thursday session will be wrapping up on Thursday, September 28. The next session will begin on October 10 and continue through December 21.

To register for the virtual classes, to inquire about being a volunteer leader, or for any other questions please email april.anderson@wisc.edu or call the Monroe County Extension office at 608-269-8722 between the hours of 8 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.