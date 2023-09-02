Charles Weaver, Monroe County County veterans service officer, and Alice Ackerman, elder benefit specialist with the Monroe County Aging and Disability Resource Center, will host a special meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 4 p.m. at the Kendall American Legion, 414 Medbury St., Kendall, to discuss veterans benefits. They will review VA disability benefits offered by the VA for military veterans and or their families and how they coordinate with Medicare. In addition, they will discuss how Medicare works for veterans who retired from the military.