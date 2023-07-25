The Tomah VA Medical Center is hosting a Women Veterans TeleTown Hall to highlight topics surrounding women’s health Wednesday, Aug. 2 at noon. The event will be by telephone.

Tomah VA Medical Center has made it easy and convenient for veterans to participate in the upcoming TeleTown Hall event. Women veterans who are registered with the Tomah VA Medical Center will receive a phone call the day before the event (Aug. 1) reminding them of the TeleTown Hall. Then, on the day of the event just before noon, women veterans will receive a second call from the Tomah VA Medical Center. Women veterans should answer that call and stay on the call if they want to participate in the Tele-Town Hall. If a veteran hangs up, there is no way to call back in.

During the Tele-Town Hall, women veterans topics to be discussed are the PACT Act, the 100th anniversary celebration, the Women’s Center of Excellence opening and more. “The Women Veterans Tele-Town Hall is a great platform for our women veterans to not only learn women-specific care that the Tomah VA provides but also to have their voices heard,” said Sarah Rezin, Tomah VA’s women’s health program manager, regarding the importance of women attending the upcoming Women Veteran TeleTown Hall. “The Tomah VA can answer questions regarding women’s focused health care and to hear opportunities for the Tomah VA to better care for our women veterans.”

Tomah VA’s panel of subject matter experts will also be available to help answer some of your questions. Our focus for this tele-town hall is for Tomah VA enrolled women veterans.

