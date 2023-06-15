Three people are in custody on drug trafficking charges after multiple law enforcement agencies collaborated on an investigation in La Crosse and Vernon counties.

According to a press release, the La Crosse Police Department executed multiple warrants as part of an ongoing drug investigation into Stanley J. Holte, 33, and Julia A. Lloyd, 39. On Monday, June 12, Holte and Lloyd were taken into custody in Coon Valley as part of a joint effort with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department, La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department, Onalaska Police Department and Campbell Police Department.

Police said Holte fled from officers as the warrant was served. He was arrested and transported to the Vernon County Jail for driving while intoxicated and possession of about 2 pounds of methamphetamine located under the driver’s seat of his vehicle. The passenger, Damien Reinsvold, was also taken to Vernon County Jail on charges related to possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Lloyd was taken into custody at her residence without incident.

A search of the residence under investigation uncovered about 3 pounds of methamphetamine and over $49,000 in cash that police said was related to drug distribution. Police said they have evidence that Holte had been supplying large quantities of drugs to people in La Crosse, Vernon, Crawford, Monroe counties in Wisconsin and Houston County in Minnesota. Over 5 pounds of methamphetamine and 31.3 grams of fentanyl were seized as part of the investigation. Holte was released from prison in early 2022 and has previous methamphetamine and resisting convictions.

All three defendants appeared June 14 in Vernon County Circuit Court via Zoom from the Vernon County Detention Center for bail hearings.

On June 14, Reinsvold was released from custody on a $2,000 signature bond. Reinsvold listed a La Crosse address upon release. In addition to standard bail conditions, Reinsvold is not to possess or consume any controlled substances unless prescribed by a physician, he is not to possess drug paraphernalia and is to comply with random drug testing by law enforcement upon reasonable suspicious of recent drug use or possession.

Holte and Lloyd remain in custody on $500,000 cash bonds. All three are due back in Vernon County Circuit Court at 8:30 a.m. July 6 for an initial appearance.

An investigation into the drug trafficking cases is ongoing.

La Crosse Police Chief Shawn Kudron said the collaboration between agencies helps law enforcement better serve their communities.

“We want to thank the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department, La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department, Onalaska Police Department, and Campbell Police Departments. We will continue to work together for the safety of everyone and to send a clear message these types of crimes will not be tolerated.”

Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson said law enforcement will continue to aggressively pursue illegal drug dealers.

"The dangers of these drugs, especially fentanyl, must be eradicated from our communities," Torgerson said. "The collaboration, teamwork, and seamless communication amongst multiple agencies is truly amazing. I would like to thank all the investigators, officers, our emergency communications professionals, correctional officers, and support staff for all of your hard work and dedication keeping our communities safe."