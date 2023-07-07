Three Tomah men have been arrested and accused of burglarizing a home near Hillsboro.

According to a press release from Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson, deputies were notified about a residential break-in around 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 30. The home is located on County Road F, just north of the city of Hillsboro, in the town of Hillsboro.

A deputy and a criminal investigator were sent to the home, which was under renovation and vacant at the time, Torgerson said. It was determined the burglars forced entry to the home through a window. The victim reported the home was last known to be secure at 3 p.m. June 30.

The victim reported numerous Milwaukee brand power tools, eight firearms, several thousand rounds of ammunition and other items, some with sentimental value, were missing. Investigators secured the home and put up surveillance cameras.

On Saturday, July 1, the victim reported the home was entered a second time, this time by forced entry through a door. More items were reported missing.

Authorities were able to get photos of the suspect and their vehicle. Torgerson released the photos to the public through the sheriff office’s social media and sent them to area news media outlets.

On Monday, July 3, the sheriff's office received a tip about the suspect vehicle possibly being in the city of Tomah. At about 3 p.m. Monday, the Tomah Police Department found the vehicle and some of the stolen property on Edgewood Avenue, and arrested Blaze Rouse, 30, for possession of stolen property. As further information developed, Rouse was also booked for burglary, Torgerson said.

The investigation continued throughout Monday night and early Tuesday morning, July 4, a search warrant was executed at a residence in the city of Tomah with assistance from the Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit. The search resulted in the arrests of Joseph Trumble, 39, and Dustin Sprague, 33.

Both Trumble and Sprague were booked into the Vernon County Detention Center for burglary.

On Wednesday, July 5, Rouse and Sprague were ordered held on $5,000 cash bonds in court. Trumble was released on a $3,000 signature bond. All three are due back in Vernon County Circuit Court at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 2.

All firearms reported stolen were recovered by authorities.

The estimated value of the stolen property is $11,000, most of which has been recovered. Police said the investigation continues. Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call 608-637-2123 or their local law enforcement. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com.