Lace up your running shoes and come out to run in support of Cashton Memorial Library on Saturday, Sept. 9, the weekend of Cashton’s annual Fall Fest Celebration. The library’s 5K run/walk is a yearly tradition that brings together family and friends running or walking in support of the library’s programs and services.

Runners and walkers will begin the race in front of Cashton Library located at 720 Broadway St. The course weaves through the village and finishes up back at the library. Race time is scheduled for 8:30 a.m., with race day registration offered from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m.

Event registration cost is $25/adult and $20/youth (age 17 and under). Registration forms are available at the library or can be printed from the website (cashtonlibrary.wrlsweb.org). Forms with payment can be dropped off at the library in advance of race day. T-shirts are available on a first come-first-serve basis and early registration is recommended. Awards will be given to the top three runners in each age division, top male and female competitors, and to the youngest and oldest competitors. Award winners will be announced, and awards given following the race.

The 5K run/walk is sponsored by the following businesses: American Family Insurance/Wright Insurance Agency, LLC; Bank of Cashton; Cashton Building Supply/CBS Designs; Cashton Chiropractic/UBUNTU Massage & Bodywork; The Cashton Record; Central Express; Hansen’s Market IGA; Mitby’s TV & Appliance; Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers; St. Mary’s Distillery; Simonson Real Estate & Auction Service, LLC; Thrive Wellness-Martin Mytas, DC; Torkelsons; and WCCU.

You may contact Cashton Library at 608-654-5465 for more information, or to pre-register for the race stop by the library located at 720 Broadway St. in Cashton.