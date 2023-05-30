Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Gov. Tony Evers recently signed a $6.8 million contract to resurface WIS 27 between south of County C in Fairview and Brookeville Road in Viroqua, Vernon and Crawford counties. Work is scheduled to begin June 5.

Mathy Construction is the prime contractor for the project. The project is designed to replace deteriorating pavement along the project corridor. Additional improvements include inlet and culvert replacement, and guardrail replacement.

During construction, WIS 27 will remain open for the majority of construction under flagging operations. WIS 27 will be closed June 7-30, weather dependent, for culvert replacement.

Project completion is scheduled for mid-September. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s Southwest Region:

Follow us on Twitter: @WisDOTSouthwest.

Visit the region’s 511 website: SouthWest – 511 WI Projects.

Motorists are reminded that using handheld cell phones in Wisconsin work zones is illegal. Alerts and updates provided via these sites are not intended for use while driving. When driving, your focus should always be on driving.