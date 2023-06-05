Five public libraries in Vernon County are partnering with the Driftless Writing Center for the seventh annual Vernon County Reads adult reading program.

Beginning June 12, residents are encouraged to stop by their local public library to check out books in the Northern Lakes mystery series by Wisconsin author Jeff Nania. The four-book series will engage readers with a variety of twists and turns as we follow a storyline featuring former law enforcement officer John Cabrelli.

Vernon County Reads will conclude with a presentation by Nania on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 7 p.m. at the Coon Valley Legion Hall. Admission to the event is free of charge. Copies of the books will be available for purchase at the book signing immediately following the program.

In his Northern Lakes mystery series, Nania draws upon his years serving as a decorated sheriff’s deputy and in-depth knowledge of Wisconsin’s natural resource issues to weave together stories that keeps readers wondering who is on the right side of the law in the small town of Musky Falls.

"Figure Eight," the first book in the series, was a winner of the Midwest Book Awards. "Spider Lake" is the second book in the series and was recognized by the Midwest Book Awards, Independent Publisher Book Awards, and Next Generation Indie Book Awards. Book three, "Bough Cutter," was released in 2021, and book four, "Musky Run," was published in spring 2023.

For more information about this event, contact McIntosh Memorial Library at 608-637-7151 or www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org. Information is also available through the Driftless Writing Center at 608-492-1669 or driftlesswritingcenter@gmail.com.