The 166th edition of the Vernon County Fair, with the theme “Sew It, Grow It, Show It,” has offered numerous photo opportunities.
Here are a few images from Wisconsin’s last fair of the season.
According to the State of Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection website, the state is home to more than 75 fairs, three district fairs and a state fair.
Vernon County Fairest of the Fair Vivian Stephenson presents a backpack filled with goodies to a participant in the Little Britches Dairy Show, Friday, Sept. 15. Looking on is Junior Fairest of the Fair Arriana Niemyjski. Ninety-two children showed calves that were under 4 months old.
Angie Cina
Emma Leis, 19, a member of the Cashton FFA Chapter, trims her beef animal at the Vernon County Fair, Thursday, Sept. 14.
Angie Cina
Junior Fair rabbit exhibitors keep their eyes on the judge at the Vernon County Fair, Saturday, Sept. 16.
Angie Cina
Junior Fair dairy exhibitors compete in showmanship at the Vernon County Fair, Friday, Sept. 15.
Angie Cina
Junior Fair dairy goats are checked out by a judge at the Vernon County Fair, Thursday, Sept. 14.
Angie Cina
A participant in the Open Class Draft Horse Show drives her horse and cart around the show ring at the Vernon County Fair, Saturday, Sept. 16.
Angie Cina
