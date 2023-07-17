Head to downtown Viroqua on July 2-29 to find the best deals of the season during Viroqua’s Sidewalk Sales. Come to town to explore the historic downtown, shop the wide array of stores and boutiques, and enjoy great deals all weekend long. This annual summertime sale in Viroqua is a perfect opportunity to explore the exciting new businesses and restaurants in the downtown area, as well as visit old favorites for great discounts. Shops in the historic downtown district and beyond will have some of the best prices of the season throughout the stores, as well as discount tables, racks, and more to peruse on the streets.

In addition to incredible shopping deals, Viroqua's downtown is the perfect spot for beating the heat and relax with great food and drinks. Visit classic favorites such as the Driftless Café, Tangled Hickory, The Cheese Corner, Pacifico, and Wonderstate Café, as well as great newer spots in town including Salt & Tipple, The Historic Fortney, Noble Rind, and Magpie Gelato. From renowned farm-to-table meals to expert cocktails, ice cold gelato to artisan sandwiches and charcuterie, dining in Viroqua is a treat for all.

Furthermore, Viroqua has plenty of excellent entertainment all weekend long. Friday night the Venon Memorial Healthcare Foundation will be presenting “The Sandlot” in the Viroqua Park Bowl at 7 p.m. as a part of their Films on the Field series. All weekend The Viroqua Community Theatre will be performing the beloved classic, “The Little Mermaid,” at the Historic Temple Theatre, with a mix of evening and matinee performances, making the timeless tale come alive. Saturday morning features the Viroqua Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with local farmers and artisans selling excellent local goods. For those seeking a more hands-on experience, join Driftless Curiosity's Fly-Fishing workshop on July 29. Register early to learn the art of fly fishing from a local fly-fishing expert and try your hand in some of Vernon County’s world class trout streams. To cap off a great weekend, there will be live music and local wine on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Vernon Vineyards.

“We are thrilled to be part of bringing together a weekend filled with live entertainment, shopping, education and exploration,” said Larkin Breckel, assistant director at the Viroqua Chamber. “It's an opportunity for the community and visitors to experience the energy and unique offerings Viroqua has to offer!”