The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Vernon County is offering a free Caregiver Bootcamp.

This is a free educational “survival” program for families coping with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. The program is presented by local dementia care specialists. Topics will include Dementia 101, Dementia Live, Tough Conversations, Caring for the Caregiver, questions and answers, and information on community resources.

The free Caregiver Bootcamp will be held at the Hillsboro Public Library, 819 High Ave., Hillsboro, Thursday, June 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch and snacks will be provided.

To register, contact Teresa at the ADRC of Vernon County at 608-637-5201. The registration deadline is June 16.