The Amara Rose Foundation is a non-profit organization whose main mission is to educate the public about the dangers of using drugs, especially fentanyl. It was started following the death of Amara from and accidental overdose. Their full story can be found on their website, amararosefoundation.org.
The Viroqua United Methodist Church, 221 S. Center Ave., will be hosting an opportunity for the Amara Rose Foundation to share their powerful message with the Viroqua community on Tuesday, June 13, at 7 p.m. Local sheriff and police officials will also be present.
Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend this free and very important event.