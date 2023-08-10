The 18th annual American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg event is Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Chaseburg Village Park, 401 Depot St., Chaseburg.

Registration will be at 11 a.m. A variety of food trucks will be available. Activities include arts and crafts vendors, Red Cross blood drive, a live dessert auction, silent auction, bucket raffle, wine cork raffle, Home Depot Kids event, bounce house, face painting, live music, raffle drawing, a variety of soups, and much more.

Contact Eric Ostrem at 608-452-3135 or Linda DeGarmo at 608-452-3367 or grannydegarmo@yahoo.com for more information. To join a team or donate, go to acsmove.org/chaseburg .