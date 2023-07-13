Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Angela Palmer-Fisher to serve as Vernon County District Attorney. The appointment, announced July 13, fills a vacancy created by District Attorney Timothy J. Gaskell’s election to the Vernon County Circuit Court. Palmer-Fisher will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025.

“Angela Palmer-Fisher has demonstrated a commitment to justice and a passion for improving her community,” said Evers. “Her skills and experience will make her a great district attorney for the people of Vernon County.”

Palmer-Fisher is a sole practitioner who has also served as the court commissioner for Vernon County Circuit Court Judge Darcy J. Rood since 2017. She began her career at a small law firm in La Crosse, focusing on criminal defense, small claims, family law and bankruptcy matters. In 2006, Palmer-Fisher started her law firm, first focusing on criminal law and gradually shifting her practice to primarily family law. This has included child protection cases, minor and adult guardianships, guardian ad litem appointments, and protective placement matters. As needed, she has also acted as corporation counsel for Vernon County.

“The district attorney wields great power. Having worked with Attorney Palmer-Fisher for many years, I know she possesses the integrity, skill, judgment, and life experience to execute the duties of this position with wisdom and without regard to the social status, race, religion or wealth of victims or the accused,” said Rood. “She has the courage to make difficult decisions even when they are contrary to public sentiment and has a strong desire to serve the community in which she has resided for over 20 years. She is committed to protecting the public and holding all accountable and will apply the law with reason and compassion in equal measure.”

Palmer-Fisher is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and Drake University Law School. She grew up in southwestern Wisconsin, resides in Westby with her family, and has spent her entire legal career representing clients in Vernon, La Crosse and the surrounding counties. She is an active member of St. Mary’s Parish in Viroqua, the Vernon County Bar Association and the Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin.

“It is a great honor to be selected by Governor Evers to serve the people of Wisconsin as the Vernon County District Attorney,” said Palmer-Fisher. “I look forward to partnering with law enforcement agencies and other community leaders to seek justice and enhance public safety for all our residents by fairly, ethically, and aggressively holding those accountable who violate the law and by working to prevent crime. Having lived in this community for over two decades, the promotion of peace and safety for all citizens will be my highest priority, and the people who come into contact with the district attorney’s office will be treated with dignity, fairness and respect.”