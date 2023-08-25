An anonymous area resident has generously donated $5,000 to support Kids’ Art this year at the Driftless Area Art Festival in Soldiers Grove.

“It is well known that creating art improves academic performance, enhances well being and health, and ignites creativity. It also provides a deeper understanding of oneself and one’s place in the world. This is why youth art has been a crucial part of the Driftless Area Art Festival since its inception in 2004,” says Camille Smith, festival chair. “Making art increases empathy and opens the mind to new ideas and experiences.”

As an advocate of the many benefits of engaging in the visual arts, the anonymous donor wanted to incentivize young people to enter the Kids’ Art division at the art festival, not only for the youth that create the art but also the teachers who guide them. Prizes will be increased this year, and the art department of schools of top-placing student artists will also receive funds for art supplies.

“The schools that participate put a lot of work into this, and in many schools the teachers pay for needed supplies out of their own pockets. We need to assure them that we believe in their school art programs. We know the inestimable importance of art programs and want to help,” added Jamee Stanley, co-chair of Kids’ Art.

“We are so very thankful to our donor who clearly knows the significance of art in the lives of area youth, indeed of everyone," added Jane Holzhauer, co-chair of Kids’ Art. “The Driftless Area Art Festival is a great place to showcase the talented youth of the Driftless region. The entries are reviewed by a panel of judges and the winning participants will be given monetary awards at a ceremony on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.”

This anonymous donor joins the new Kids’ Art partner Royal Bank to focus a spotlight on our young artists. They join our other partners: Community Development Alternatives, Peoples State Bank, Richland Hospital and Clinics, Driftless Medical Spa, The Village of Soldiers Grove and Wisconsin Public Radio.

The 2023 Driftless Area Art Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17. In addition to the more than 80 visual artists, culinary arts and free kids’ activities, the event also features performing artists both days. Admission and parking are free.

More details on the festival can be found at driftlessareaartfestival.com.

