Visitors to the Coulee Antique Engine Club’s grounds north of Westby were able to step back in time, Aug. 4-6, by walking among old tractors and farm equipment and watching threshing and sawmill demonstrations.

The club’s 52nd annual show featured Wisconsin Collectors Chapter 4 and Farmall Frolic. The show also included gas engines and power units, a steam engine, a flea market, lawn and garden equipment, kids activities, food, an antique tractor pull, a mini tractor pull and an anvil shoot, among other activities.

The 53rd annual show will take place Aug. 2-4, 2024, and the main show feature will be Minneapolis-Moline. According to the club’s Facebook page, the club will be hosting the national Minneapolis-Moline Collectors, Inc., group next year.

According to its website, “The Coulee Antique Engine Club is a club dedicated to the preservation and display of antique agricultural equipment, including, but not limited to, tractors, plows, gas and steam engines, garden equipment, and much more.”