Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports an arrest made in connection with a May 23rd stolen vehicle investigation.

On May 23, the sheriff’s office 9-1-1 Dispatch Center received a call reporting a red, 2016 Ram 1500 pickup truck was stolen from the parking lot of an automotive sales and service business, located on County Road D, rural Westby. Information was released to the public via social media and through news outlets. The owner of the vehicle resides in rural Cashton; $25,000 was the estimated value of the vehicle when it was stolen.

On Aug. 1, the vehicle was recovered on private property off Smythe Avenue in the town of Sterling, rural De Soto. The vehicle had been stripped, dramatically reducing its monetary value.

The investigation continued, and on Aug. 4 a hold was placed with the La Crosse County Jail on Edward Alfred Boydston, Jr., 42, for receiving stolen property. Boydston had been arrested on unrelated charges in La Crosse County six days before the vehicle was recovered.

On Aug. 7, Boydston appeared in Vernon County Circuit Court remotely from the La Crosse County Jail. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond and is due back in court on Sept. 6 at 8:30 a.m. Formal charges will be sought through Vernon County District Attorney Angela Palmer-Fisher.

The vehicle was processed for evidence and has since been released to the insurance company that paid the claim. The vehicle will be sold at auction for salvage.

The investigation continues and more arrests could be forthcoming.

If you have any information on this crime, or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers at 608-637-8477. You can also submit an online tip at www.p3tips.com Callers and persons submitting tips are eligible for rewards up to $3,000 and can remain anonymous.