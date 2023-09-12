Auditions are set for the play, “S. Gunter Klaus & the Story Before”; a holiday play from FoxHouse Productions in collaboration with Viroqua Community Theatre.
Auditions will be held at the Landmark Center in Viroqua Sept. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sept. 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. Contact Tanja at birke.tanja@gmail.com for more information and the schedule an audition. Casting includes two youth (age 11-17), and six adults, all ages and genders welcome.
“S. Gunter Klaus & the Story Before” is a magical adventure through ancient Scandinavian folklore to unearth the true origins of Santa Claus. It’s written by John Heimbuch and directed by Tanja Birke.
Performances will be at the Landmark Center Theater Dec. 15-17.