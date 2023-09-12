Auditions are set for the play, “S. Gunter Klaus & the Story Before”; a holiday play from FoxHouse Productions in collaboration with Viroqua Community Theatre.

Auditions will be held at the Landmark Center in Viroqua Sept. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sept. 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. Contact Tanja at birke.tanja@gmail.com for more information and the schedule an audition. Casting includes two youth (age 11-17), and six adults, all ages and genders welcome.