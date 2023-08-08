This summer the growing season has been challenging in many parts of the state where drought conditions have reduced forage yields and stressed pastures.

To help beef producers manage these challenges, The University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension will host a workshop to provide information about wintering the beef herd and recovering from the drought of 2023.

Bill Halfman, beef outreach specialist, will discuss winter feeding strategies for the beef herd. Steve Okonek, outreach specialist for Jackson and Trempealeau counties will discuss forage management to recover from the drought and alternative crops to fill feed gaps. The workshop will be held Tuesday, Aug. 22 at the Blair Community Center (fire hall), 103 E. Broadway St. in Blair. Registration starts at 5:30 p.m., meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided by the Western Wisconsin Beef Producers Cooperative.

If you have any questions, please call Steve Okonek at 715-538-5097.