A Bruce, Wisconsin man was taken into custody, Wednesday, June 12, following a hit-and-run near White City, between the city of Hillsboro and village of La Farge.

According to a community alert sent to media by Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson, deputies responded to the hit-and-run at 11:23 a.m. No injuries were reported; however, there was property damage to a vehicle(s) and possibly a utility pole. A male was seen running into a wooded area, to the north of Hwy.82.

At 2:49 p.m., the suspect was located. Upon further investigation, the suspect was taken into custody at 1:15 p.m. The suspect was identified as Tyler J. Hill, 24. Hill will be booked on a traffic-related offense(s). Formal charges will be sought through Vernon County District Attorney Timothy J. Gaskell. The incident remains under investigation.