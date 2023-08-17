According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the Vernon County 911 center received several calls regarding a blue mini van traveling westbound on Hwy. 14 crossing the centerline, almost striking oncoming vehicles. The van then drove off of the highway and into a bean field. When law enforcement arrived it was determined the operator, Roger Wangen, 71, was having a medical event. First responders arrived and began to treat Wangen who made a full recovery on scene. Wangen was wearing his seat belt and there was no damage to the vehicle.