The Cashton Community Club's 76th annual Cashton Fall Fest will be held at Cashton Village Park, Sept. 8-10.

Events begin Wednesday, Sept. 6, with "Welcome Back to Cashton Fall Fest!" at the new Bank of Cashton from 5 to 9 p.m. There will be Fall Fest footage, food and refreshments, and music by Brian Brueggen and the Mississippi Valley Dutchmen. The event is sponsored by the Bank of Cashton.

Friday, Sept. 8

Activities include an old-fashioned tractor ride; lineup is at 10 a.m., with the ride to follow at 10:30 a.m. from Trescher's Farm. There will also be an antique tractor pull at 7 p.m. and Unforgettable Entertainment DJ Jeremy Roberts from 9 p.m. until midnight.

Saturday, Sept. 9

The fire department breakfast will be served at the fire station from 7 to 11 a.m., and the Cashton Library 5K Fun Run/Walk will step off at 8:30 a.m., with registration at the library beginning at 7:30 a.m.

The second annual Cashton Snowmobile Show, featuring machines from antique to the present, will be set up in the elementary school parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For more information, contact Gerald at 608-462-3006 or Brian at 608-386-6849.

A classic car and bike show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Cashton FFA Farm Toy Show & Antique Tractor Show will be set up in the high school gymnasium from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Arts and crafts will be sold at the community hall from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Fall Fest Ride, which includes anything street legal, will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration will be held at the village park. Cash prizes will be awarded.

Scenic Coulee Flag Football games will be played on the old soccer field in the village park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A kids pedal tractor pull, for children through age 11, will be held at the park's tennis court at 1 p.m.; registration is free. The Mini Pullers lawn tractor pull will take place in the village park at 2 p.m.

There will be live music by Blue Collar 40 from 4 to 7 p.m. and High Mileage from 8 p.m. to midnight. Button admission is required. Cashton Fall Fest buttons are available at local retailers. Buttons are $2 prior to Cashton Fall Fest, and $3 at the fest.

Fireworks will close out the day at dusk.

Sunday, Sept. 10

Arts and crafts will once again be available for purchase at the community hall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A community worship service will be held on the lawn of Trinity Lutheran Church at 9:30 a.m.

The Sparta Lions Club will serve charcoal chicken in the park beginning at 11 a.m. The parade steps off at 12:30 p.m.

In addition to the events and activities listed above, there will be a volleyball tournament over the weekend. For more information, contact Lucas Fanning at 608-487-6903.

Spectrum Carnival will be back at the fest. For more information about wristband and ticket prices, check out the Cashton Community Club Facebook page.

The club's Facebook page will also have clues posted for the Cashton Fall Fest Medallion Hunt.