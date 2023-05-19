The origin and cause of a fire at the Laundry Land Laundromat in Viroqua is under investigation.

The Viroqua Fire Department was dispatched to the laundromat located at 411 N. Main St., Wednesday, May 17, at 5:39 p.m.

Upon the department’s arrival, heavy smoke was coming from the structure and flames were observed. According to a press release from the fire department, the fire was brought under control quickly. The department cleared at about 7:18 p.m.

The fire was reported by a customer who was in the business. The customer had observed smoke coming from one of the dryer units. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

Assisting departments included the Westby Fire Department, Viola Fire Department, Tri-State Ambulance and the Viroqua Police Department.