The Viroqua Farmers Market, hosted by the Viroqua Chamber, proudly announces its participation in National Farmers Market Week, taking place from Aug. 6-12. As the region's premier producer-only market and host of the award-winning Kids Market, the Viroqua Farmers Market is excited to join hands with markets nationwide in celebrating the essential role farmers' markets play in creating a fair and sustainable food system.

The Viroqua Farmers Market will be celebrating Farmers Market Week on Saturday, Aug. 12, with a vibrant event featuring special guests, door prizes, live music, and more. As an essential keystone in the community, the Viroqua Farmers Market fosters direct relationships between community members and farmers. These connections can work to improve sustainable food systems, increase community pride, and offer accessible pathways to business for starting entrepreneurs.

Larkin Breckel, assistant director at the Viroqua Chamber, emphasized the positive impact of the Viroqua Farmers Market on local businesses and the community, saying, "The Viroqua Farmers Market brings together residents and visitors to experience the best our community has to offer. It not only bolsters the local economy by keeping money within the community but also creates a strong sense of community pride and togetherness."

Farmers markets across the nation are hubs for connection and collective action around shared values, and they serve as fantastic ways to support the local economy, benefiting farmers, shoppers, retailers, and business owners alike. Despite facing drought conditions all spring, the Viroqua Farmers Market continues to thrive, providing community members from all walks of life with access to affordable, fresh, and healthy produce, while also showcasing the talented artisans, makers, and creatives in the community.

In light of National Farmers Market Week, the Viroqua Chamber invites everyone to join in the festivities and show their support for local farmers and entrepreneurs. Attend the Farmers Market on Aug. 12 and connect with the heart of our community. Don't miss this opportunity to be a part of something meaningful and contribute to the prosperity of our town.

For more information about the Viroqua Farmers Market and other upcoming events from the Chamber, visit www.ViroquaChamber.com.